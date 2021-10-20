Miss Manners: Colleagues left me out of takeout order

Dear Miss Manners: I want to be upfront and admit that I’m a picky eater, and that I am also on a budget. So I rarely say yes to work invitations to order out. However, whenever I am in charge of ordering for our group, I make sure to invite everyone.

One day, our group was planning to eat lunch together and decided to order from one of my favorite restaurants, where I haven’t been for a long time. I found out about the order only when their food came.

I was very hurt and dismayed that I was excluded. I do not expect to be included every time someone orders takeout. But I would think that when a group of people is planning to eat together, the polite thing is to let everyone invited know their options.

Am I wrong? If I am right, is there a way to convey that, without being rude, so that nobody feels this way in the future?Gentle Reader: In principle, everyone in the same small group should be invited to participate. The practice is trickier with a longstanding group who know one another’s preferences, particularly in an age where it is easy to offend unintentionally.