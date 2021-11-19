Miss Manners: Communication key when it comes to roommates

Dear Miss Manners: College dorms can be difficult terrain to handle, and I have had a hard time dealing with a very passive roommate.

I live in a suite, so there's a living room and a bedroom. My roommate plays guitar openly in the living space all the time, but gets annoyed when I sing or hum at all, which feels unfair.

My real problem is I have a friend who comes over around twice a week. We just hang out, usually, we don't make a lot of noise or mess. The desks are in the bedroom, but my roommate will often study in the living space instead. My friend and I will ask her if it is OK to watch something on the TV, and she always says yes, but then gets pretty when we do. If we're just hanging out in the room, she'll be annoyed by our presence.

She never verbally opposes his coming over. Does it make me a bad roommate to have my friend over and want to be doing stuff while she's around?

Gentle Reader: Is it too obvious an answer to ask her that question? Everyone here is being outwardly polite, so from that angle, Miss Manners has little to add.

However, you are sensing annoyance, real or perceived, so better to discuss this so that it does not escalate.