Miss Manners: Compassionate exceptions to 'handwritten thanks' rule

However, in a recent discussion of Valentine's Day, she was strongly hinting to my husband that he should buy me a gift from her catalogue.

We are firmly opposed to multilevel marketing companies as a whole, but we really value the budding friendship. How can we gently, but permanently, let her know we are not interested while continuing to improve our friendship?

Gentle Reader: By ignoring her hint. That may be the end of it.

But should this develop, say, with invitations to sales parties, Miss Manners is afraid that you will have to say, "We're really not interested, but we would love to see you just socially."

Dear Miss Manners: For most of my life, my mother has had a special endearment that she uses just for me. Her new beau has taken to calling me by this same endearment, and I would prefer that he not. Aside from a harsh-sounding, "Please don't call me that," how can I politely tell him that I would prefer he use my first name instead?

Gentle Reader: There is no cause to be harsh: Having heard you addressed this way, he naturally thought it was your accepted nickname. H

All that is needed is, "Oh, that's just Mother's pet name for me. Everyone else calls me Daisy."