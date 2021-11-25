Miss Manners: Conversation filler: don't overthink it

Dear Miss Manners: How in the world did the current conversational "filler word" become "perfect?” And how do we discourage this annoying "grading" of everything?
Nowadays, it seems, one cannot have any conversation regarding a transaction without one's response being graded as "perfect" by the questioner. It often even becomes catlike with a "purrrfect" judgment of me or my response to their question.
Gentle Reader: The wording of conventional responses seldom bears up under close scrutiny, as Miss Manners would have told a hypothetical gentleman of a past generation who objected that the clerk was wrong to call his purchase "very good, sir."
Dear Miss Manners: My physician is also a family friend of more than 40 years. He is now in his 80s, and has been quite remarkable in his health and abilities. But after these many years of excellent care, I have noticed in the past year that his skills and mental acuity are failing.
He insists that he will not retire until next year. However, I am concerned that he will make a mistake, if not with my care, then with another patient's. I should like to switch to another physician.
This is a delicate matter because of the long friendship with both our families. Would you be able to guide me in a conversation that will end the professional care, but not damage the friendship?
Gentle Reader: This is not an easy conversation to have with a very dear friend.
The solution is to seek out an intermediary with whom you are close and who is closer to your physician friend than you. This may be a spouse, another patient who might evaluate your observation, or another member of the practice group who is qualified to judge.
Expressing your concern to that person will be easier for you to do, although Miss Manners recognizes the problem she is thereby creating for the family member or colleague. And she reminds you that speaking to one of the doctor's colleagues, who can do a professional evaluation, may result in his being retired against his will, an action that may or may not be necessary, depending on his level of professional deterioration.
Meanwhile, you can say that you want to begin transitioning to another doctor in anticipation of his retirement next year.
Send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, dearmissmanners@gmail.com; or to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
Tags
- Manners
- Wedding Gift
- Medicine
- Telephony
- Commerce
- Tourism
- Wedding
- Pandemic
- Bride
- Guest
- Gift
- Internet
- Sport
- Chagrin
- Husband
- Social Media
- Parents
- Grudge
- Cousin
- Co-worker
- Work
- Cat
- Puppy
- Response
- Need
- Work Environment
- Animal
- Zoology
- Rescue
- Idiom
- Volunteer
- Misuse
- Manager
- Supervisor
- Couple
- Problem
- Atheist
- Worship
- Religion
- Nephew
- Aunt
- Cellphone
- Friend
- Birthday
- Empathy
- Yes
- Mention
- Experience
- Henry
- Jane
- Criminal Law
- Psychology
- Memory
- Liar
- Colleague
- Offense
- Mother-in-law
- Relative
- Relationship
- Hint
- Young Man
- Energy
- Post
- Economics
- Clothing
- Dress
- Reader
- Wedding Dress
- Bridesmaid
- Gentleman
- Hi
- Greeting
- Four
- Enjoyment
- Transports
- Car
- Neighbor
- Ambulance
- Phil
- Condo
- Building Industry
- Fil
- Twin Bed
- Spider
- Room
- Accommodations
- Employer
- Hiring
- Attempt
- Grandparents
- Visit
- Attire
- Present
- Fashion
- Sport Coat
- Tie
- Undershirt
- Fiance
- Cuff
- Footwear
- Sleeve
- Signal
- Foot
- Crime
- Law
- Statement
- Statistics
- Old Woman
- Comeback
- Finding
- Cohabitation
- Fabric
- Granddaughter
- Hair
- Color
- Divorce
- Anatomy
- Rep
- Support
- Invitation
- Customer Service
- Motor Vehicle
- Genealogy
- Grandchild
- Times
- Front Seat
- Finesse
- Food
- Meal
- Gastronomy
- Catering
- Etiquette
- Talk
- Cooking
- Garage
- Supplies
- Stall
- Freezer
- Canned Goods
- Audiobook
- Publishing
- Quandary
- Quotation Mark
- Suggestion
- Canon
- Dinner
- Disagreement
- Driver
- Dessert
- Host
- Sympathy
- Office
- Purpose
- Passing
- Condolence
- Dean
- Store
- Pronoun
- Student
- Debit Card
- Enology
- Bottle
- Wine
- Autumn
- Red Wine
- Seating
- Dietetics
- Diet
- Money
- Groom
- Menu
- Dog
- Resume
- Year
- Chore
- Text Messaging
- Telecommunications
- Landline
- Answering Machine
- Expectation
- Phone
- Sociology
- Behavior
- Donation
- Remark
- Mind
- Cancer
- Free Pass
- Elopement
- Linguistics
- Objection
- Verb
- Mental Image
- Jewellery
- Civil Law
- Daughter-in-law
- Grandmother
- Jewelry
- Cake
- Snack
- Drink
- Sandwich
- Father-in-law
- Movie Theater
- Invite
- Veteran
- Vietnam Veteran
- Giver
- Appetizer
- Chauffeur
- Gas
- Waiter
- Raw Deal
- Plan
- In-law
- Wedding Invitation
- Farming
- Grab
- Scavenger Hunt
- Game
- Ethics
- Tasting
- Paintball
- Bachelorette Party
- Hot Pepper
- Boyfriend
- Physics
- Appreciation
- Loved One
- Professional
- Fork
- Spoon
- Vehicle
- Ice Cream
- Parking
- Heather
- Moira
- Gathering
- Fun
- Pause
- Grocery
- Shopping
- Receipt
- Owner
- Tomato Paste
- Microwave
- Immunology
- Bunco
- Playing
- Great Deal
- Customer
- Business
- Turning Away
- Nursery
- Conversation
- Acquaintance
- Girlfriend
- Sit
- Entree
- Restaurant
- Staff
- Salad
- Thank-you
- Acknowledgment
- Note
- Blanket
- Thanks
- Benefactor
- Feedback
- Contradiction
- People
- Jason
- Evelyn
- Dining Companion
- Dish
- Palate
- Allergy
- Journalism
- Reasoning
- Common Sense
- Know-it-all
- One
- Daisy Dingle
- Salutation
- Caller
- Name
- Apple
- Clothes
- Broadcaster
- Paw
- Evening Clothes
- Option
- Misinformation
- Reluctance
- Scrutiny
- Bathing Suit
- Half-sister
- Librarian
- Vacation
- Assumption
- Burnout
- Grammar
- Grandma
- Dad
- Gender
- Wish
- Uniform
- Vulgarity
- Unease
- Loyalty
- Phrasing
- Stepmother
- Bedroom
- Roommate
- University
- Dorm
- Living Room
- Hard Time
- Boor
- Hostess
- Dinner Party
- Outcome
- Evening
- Spouse
- Doctor
- Patient
- Acuity
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!