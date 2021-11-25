Miss Manners: Conversation filler: don't overthink it

Dear Miss Manners: How in the world did the current conversational "filler word" become "perfect?” And how do we discourage this annoying "grading" of everything?

Nowadays, it seems, one cannot have any conversation regarding a transaction without one's response being graded as "perfect" by the questioner. It often even becomes catlike with a "purrrfect" judgment of me or my response to their question.

Gentle Reader: The wording of conventional responses seldom bears up under close scrutiny, as Miss Manners would have told a hypothetical gentleman of a past generation who objected that the clerk was wrong to call his purchase "very good, sir."

Dear Miss Manners: My physician is also a family friend of more than 40 years. He is now in his 80s, and has been quite remarkable in his health and abilities. But after these many years of excellent care, I have noticed in the past year that his skills and mental acuity are failing.

He insists that he will not retire until next year. However, I am concerned that he will make a mistake, if not with my care, then with another patient's. I should like to switch to another physician.