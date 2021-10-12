Miss Manners: Conversations should be give-and-take

Dear Miss Manners: I was told to "to take a course in communication" in reference to the way I have conversations. An acquaintance loudly informed me that when they initiate a conversation about their day, it is my job to only listen and agree.

But what if I do not agree? Am I just to sit there and pretend? I'm not quite sure how to handle this. I know that one shouldn't give advice when it is not asked for, but am I not supposed to speak unless prompted?

Please fill me in on the proper way to respond (or not respond). It seems I am in dying need of Communication 101.

Gentle Reader: Your loud acquaintance was giving advice that was not requested, which, as you point out, is rude. Therefore, Miss Manners, whom you did ask, advises you to dismiss their claim to knowing proper behavior.

The notion that you should always show agreement with others is based on an inability to conceive that it is possible to disagree politely. Indeed, that does seem to be a lost art.