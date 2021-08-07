Miss Manners: Correcting a visiting grandchild requires finesse

In a group chat I’m in, a member will propose a get-together, sometimes in celebration of something on their end. Those of us who can attend will start to chime in. Sometimes other group members will speak up that they’re not available on the stated day, but propose other dates and times.

I was compelled to write to you when one group member began advocating for a day and time that didn’t work for the original inviter. What is the etiquette here? Is there anything polite I can say in support of the host, if his or her event is being hijacked?

Gentle Reader: Stop leaving it up for discussion. In this age of constant feedback and fleeting commitment, we have lost sight of the fact that invitations can be issued for specific dates and times, with guests given the option only to decline if it does not suit them. For example: “I am having a celebration at home on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. I hope you will be able to attend.”

Texting is casual by nature and invites input. Written invitations are (slightly) more likely to elicit responses, with phone calls and emails next in line. These methods may still not garner a response, but at least there won’t be an option for rebuttal.

Send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, dearmissmanners@gmail.com; or to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.