Miss Manners: Couple needs signals for 'time to leave this party'

Dear Miss Manners: Pre-pandemic, my fiancé’s dear friends came into town for a week, renting a beautiful home with gorgeous hardwood floors. When we were invited to a dinner party there and I was meeting the hosts (and most of the guests) for the first time, we were informed that the rental contract required all shoes to be removed upon entry.

Aside from being mortified by the hole in my sock, I was dismayed that all of the slippers provided by the hosts had already been assigned to others. We live in a city where nighttime temperatures are chilly year-round, and I typically feel colder than others under the best of circumstances. Regardless of my stocking feet, I found it chilly in the house, and I was not the only guest to drape their coat around their shoulders.

After an hour at the table, I could no longer feel sensation in my extremities. My fiancé noticed my discomfort and turned toward me so I could rest my feet on top of his, but this provided little relief.

At one point, the heat came on for just a moment and I remarked, “Oh that feels good.” But otherwise, I said nothing, and the hosts never inquired after their guests’ comfort. Not wanting to make my fiancé leave early, I suffered in silence for another two hours, but I was so miserable that I could not enjoy the company.