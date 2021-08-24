Miss Manners: Couples won't let me seat them separately

Dear Miss Manners: Is there a charming, polite turn of phrase that I can use when my dinner seating plans are attacked?

I very much look forward to having dinner parties again. I like seating couples apart, so that we might all visit with more people than we see daily, but this has gone over like a lead balloon. It seems like a foreign custom here in America, and I am actually a foreigner.

At my wedding, I caved and seated couples together, but I did separate adult cousins from their parents, and still got complaints. The children and teenagers seated together did not seem to cause as much ire, but some of them didn’t know how to behave, which is a different letter.

While here, I have never seen members of the same household seated apart at other people’s houses. Of course I never say anything, but as much as I love my husband, I do wish I could catch up with Cousin Autumn about Baby April and talk pleasantly with my husband about new things afterward, instead of listening to another story from our shared life over dinner. He would like the same.

As a bonus, is there a polite way to separate at least us at a family dinner if there haven’t yet been seats assigned?