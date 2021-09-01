Miss Manners: Criticizing a grown sibling: 'you're mean' won't cut it

What she seeks to ban is self-appointed, and often uninformed, “manners police” causing a ruckus.

What, then, to say to your sister? You may take offense at specific infractions, asking, for example, that your sister not take that tone with you, when she does. You may, privately, have a discussion about mutual respect. Or, if it has reached that point, you may break off relations.

At no point may you tell her that she is mean, opinionated and bossy, not only because it is rude (even if true), but because it will not persuade her to change her behavior.

Dear Miss Manners: When writing to someone to inform them that a charitable donation has been made in their honor, is it proper to mention the amount of the donation? This is a contribution made by a family group to celebrate a retirement.

Gentle Reader: As she feels that donating in another person’s name, worthy though the donation itself may be, is not a proper present, Miss Manners is reluctant to endorse it.

She does, however, appreciate good intentions, and she will therefore say that, contrary to all evidence, it is the thought, not the amount, that matters. In your letter, you may characterize your gift donation as “meaningful” or “greatly appreciated,” but must resist calling it “generous” or “a sack of loot.”

