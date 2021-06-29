Miss Manners: Dealing with flippant post-quarantine remarks

Dear Miss Manners: My family closely followed pandemic guidelines, and I have therefore missed many events in the last year. In the scarce family and church interactions that I have had, some people have been insensitive, saying such things as, “Look who’s come out of the house,” or “Maybe when you come out of hiding ...”

These comments infuriate me because we have underlying health conditions in our home, and my priority has been to protect the health of my family.

Of course, I don’t owe these people a health history, but is there a way to defend my choices while also pointing out the rudeness of their remarks? We are now vaccinated and are beginning to attend more events.

Gentle Reader: Do you really want to come out fighting?

Admittedly, people who would taunt others for protecting their health are not just insensitive but actively mean. That is all the more reason not to engage with them. You would only be offering them an opportunity to brag because they escaped the consequences of their carelessness, if not those of their callousness to others.