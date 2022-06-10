Miss Manners: Deflecting comments from patients

Dear Miss Manners: I am a female medical professional. I advise patients on nutritional and dietary matters relating to their efforts to lose weight for health reasons. I also happen to be naturally quite slender.

Occasionally when I meet a patient (most of whom are women), she will comment, “You’re so skinny!” Or, in the course of a consultation, “Well, I’ll never look like you!”

These well-meant remarks make me feel awkward and interfere with my ability to build rapport. I usually just weakly smile, mumble something like, “Well, you know ...” and try to return to the topic at hand. Can you suggest a better way to handle these unnecessary comments?

Gentle Reader: “We are each on our own path to good health, and it is pointless to make comparisons. Let’s focus instead on you and your unique goals.”

Dear Miss Manners: I am irked at the use of the phrase “You’re fine.” It seems to be used in the context of reassuring me that I haven’t done anything wrong, but often in a situation in which they have.

For example, if someone is blocking the aisle in the grocery, and I politely say, “Excuse me,” they might move but respond with, “You’re fine.”

Or, when explaining to a customer that she would need her ID to renew her membership card, she said that she would need to go out to her car to get it. I reiterated that she would need to bring the ID in, and I got a response of “You’re fine.”

Perhaps this is the millennial version of what Miss Manners refers to as a convention. Am I being too prickly?

Gentle Reader: No, you’re fine.

