Miss Manners: Digital or analog, it's still rude

Dear Miss Manners: My wife and I went to a restaurant with several friends, and as we waited for our order, everyone started looking at their smartphones. I saw a magazine and, since I don’t own a smartphone, started reading it.

When we got home, my wife chastised me for having been rude. Do you agree with her?

Gentle Reader: Your wife is correct, but Miss Manners recognizes that your rudeness was a reaction to everyone else’s in preferring email and sports scores to the friends seated across the table. She mentions that not to excuse your behavior, but so you will have something to say to your wife after you apologize, assuming she was among the “everyone” checking out their phones.

Dear Miss Manners: My older sister was a deeply troubled person with a violent temper. When I was too little to fight back, she bullied and abused me mercilessly. As I grew up, I came to understand that she had mental health issues of some sort, and I felt sorry for her.