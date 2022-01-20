Miss Manners: Digital or analog, it's still rude

Dear Miss Manners: My wife and I went to a restaurant with several friends, and as we waited for our order, everyone started looking at their smartphones. I saw a magazine and, since I don’t own a smartphone, started reading it.
When we got home, my wife chastised me for having been rude. Do you agree with her?
Gentle Reader: Your wife is correct, but Miss Manners recognizes that your rudeness was a reaction to everyone else’s in preferring email and sports scores to the friends seated across the table. She mentions that not to excuse your behavior, but so you will have something to say to your wife after you apologize, assuming she was among the “everyone” checking out their phones.
Dear Miss Manners: My older sister was a deeply troubled person with a violent temper. When I was too little to fight back, she bullied and abused me mercilessly. As I grew up, I came to understand that she had mental health issues of some sort, and I felt sorry for her.
I tried many times to encourage her to seek help for her own sake, but I also saw that I had to protect myself and my loved ones. When I found out, through necessary legal paperwork, that she had passed away, the only thing I could feel was a sense of relief. I would not have to deal with the fallout from her outrageous, ugly behavior again, and hopefully she is at peace.
I had a visitor on the day the court paperwork arrived, and, curious about what I could possibly be receiving from an out-of-town attorney, I excused myself for a moment and opened it. Through this visitor, my other friends learned that my sister had passed away.
My attitude has been neutral when I’ve seen these friends: I’ve explained that my sister and I were not close, that I was fine, and changed the subject. The amateur psychologist of the group has decided that I am not OK, that I am being tortured by complicated grief and that she must draw the pain out of my subconscious so that I can heal.
There is no pain, other than the memories of the harm my sister did to those I love, and I want to leave that in the past where it belongs. How does one tell a well-meaning friend to butt out?
Gentle Reader: Trying to convince your amateur friend that you feel no pain will not discourage her, so it is time to make her the sole custodian of a secret: “Thank you for your concern. I took your advice to heart and am speaking to someone about it.”
Her natural assumption — that you are referring to a medical professional, rather than the cat — will give you another advantage. You can then pretend that lawyer-client confidentiality prohibits you from speaking about it further.