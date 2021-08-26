Miss Manners: Dinner guests want to dictate menu

Our son will be hurt knowing that we, who are capable of giving a generous gift, are invited, but he and his wife, who are scraping by, he is in school and she is teaching, are not. They would have spent their “gift” money on expenses for attending the wedding, had they been invited.

Are we out of line to think that this is just bonkers? Surely the groom would much rather have his buddy, my son, at the wedding than us. We thought that this was weird. Do we ask his parents to exclude us from the festivities and invite our son and his wife instead?

Gentle Reader: As a society, we have a disturbing inclination to use money as punctuation in social situations: “So-and-so was rude to me, and it’s worse because I paid a lot of money for the gift.”

Miss Manners finds this disheartening. But if we are going to talk about money, let us at least be clear. You say that the host excluded your son “due to cost.” This is a rude, clumsy and all-too-common, way of explaining why someone was not invited. You believe the motive was even grubbier: that potential guests were evaluated based on their ability to pay, in the form of wedding presents.