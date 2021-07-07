Miss Manners: Dissuading former colleagues from visiting

Dear Miss Manners: I’m 60 years old, based in the U.K. and newly retired. I moved to a small town on the edge of an area of natural beauty. Some former colleagues have indicated that once it is safe to mix again, they’ll come to visit me.

I think the location is part of the attraction. I’m a 60- to 90-minute drive away from them.

I don’t want to see them. We only had work in common, and I don’t particularly like these people.

I’ve always had a strong drive to please people and keep things pleasant, which meant that I often bit my lip when personal comments were made about me “in jest” at work. I don’t think these people were intentionally unkind, just unthinking.

I should have spoken up when it happened, but I let them think it didn’t matter. Also, during the last two years of my working life, my caregiving responsibilities for my parents increased and I just didn’t want any disharmony or additional stress.

I’m hoping they will simply forget about visiting me as time goes on. We aren’t in regular contact and I don’t instigate any messages.