Miss Manners: Distant relative indignant when not recognized

Miss Manners

Judith Martin, columnist for Miss Manners

Dear Miss Manners: Once a year, I attend a function that includes many of my husband’s ex-wife’s large extended family. At the last gathering, a young woman approached me and said, “Do you know who I am?”

I did not, and expressed my apologizes. She continued, in a raised voice, “I can’t believe you don’t know who I am!” I apologized again, and asked her name. She said, “I’m Sally! I can’t believe you don’t remember me!”

I said, “I do remember you, but it’s been several years, and I am sorry I did not recognize you.”

She immediately denied it had been that long and continued in the same vein of berating me. I apologized again and moved away. I did not mean to offend, but I truly did not recognize her. I have never had more than a “Hello, how are you” relationship with her.

How should I have handled this differently?

Gentle Reader: Forget her. Wait, you already did.

Not that Miss Manners is blaming you. People who purport to test you about their identity deserve to be forgotten.

If this sounds as if Miss Manners would countenance snubbing, she assures you that you were required to handle this politely, as you did. You were not required to grovel.

Dear Miss Manners: After several years filled with tragedies and the deaths of loved ones, I found some comfort in the structure and energy boost of exercise routines, and am subsequently slimmer and fitter.

But I’ve been taken off-guard by the comments of others. Women see me and announce “You’re so skinny!” — often saying it repeatedly. One woman at a party loudly stated it upon my arrival, again mid-party, and again when I was leaving.

While it would be easy to assume that it’s intended as a compliment, that’s not what the tone of voice and facial expressions indicate. I have no idea how to respond, and find myself fumbling for excuses, as though I’ve done something requiring justification. What to do?

Gentle Reader: What not to do: Discuss this.

Miss Manners promises you that it can only lead to such silliness as claims of admiration and envy and perhaps even pleas for magic diet tricks. You could brush it off with an unenthusiastic “Thank you” or a mirthless smile. Or you could simply reply, “Am I” — without making it sound like a question.

Send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, dearmissmanners@gmail.com; or to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

