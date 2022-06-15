Miss Manners: 'Divorce showers' are bizarre new event

Dear Miss Manners: I have seen a growing number of people throwing “divorce showers.” An acquaintance whose marriage ended many years ago just sent me an invitation to her “starting over shower,” which was clearly not a housewarming party.

The invitation says that “gifts are appreciated, but not expected,” and then lists a variety of stores that she likes to shop at. She even has a registry at one.

Perhaps I am overly traditional, but I do not believe that the downfall of a marriage is something that one should celebrate with gifts and a party as one would with a marriage or a baby. I would love to know your stance on this.

Secondly, am I correct that in the manners world, it is not in good taste to write about gifts on an invitation? I was always taught that that was a major faux pas, as you are making the assumption that your guests were already going to bring you a gift.

Gentle Reader: You are correct on both points. But Miss Manners thinks you are expecting too much — such as good taste — from a friend who is charmed to dance, as it were, on the grave of her marriage, and also take the opportunity to throw in a little begging.

Send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, dearmissmanners@gmail.com; or to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106