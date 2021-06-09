Miss Manners: Doctor's delays compounded by assistant's rudeness

I gave this letter to the podiatrist at the end of my visit. She did not read it on the spot, and I never heard from her.

All my doctors are in the same complex, a short drive from my home, and I’m not eager to find someone else. The podiatrist is new, as my previous one no longer takes my insurance. I like her well enough, but this incident bothers me.

I’ll definitely take my knitting to the next appointment. What is a reasonable time to be left in a doctor’s office after the nurse takes your vitals and info?

Gentle Reader: Doctors have greater medical knowledge than their patients, and the benefit they bestow is remarkable and deserving of gratitude. But that does not justify rude behavior.

And etiquette is not a race in which the first to show offense — Miss Manners is thinking of the assistant and her pointed question — claims the moral high ground.

Scheduling the rest of your day in the expectation that the doctor would not keep you waiting may have been naive, but it was not impolite. Patients should expect that normal doctor appointments have a reasonable start and end time.

This is not to say there will not be exceptions and emergencies, but those should be uncommon and accompanied with an apology — even if the doctor spent the intervening time saving another patient’s life.

