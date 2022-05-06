Miss Manners: Doesn't need help with dirty dishes

Dear Miss Manners: How do I convince a dinner guest to please sit down and not insist on cleaning my kitchen after a meal?

I worked a full day, came home, worked with my spouse to create a nice meal, enjoyed some entertaining dinner company, and then was ready to do some rudimentary cleaning and leave the rest until the next day.

But one of the guests insisted, despite my entreaties, on taking over my sink and cleaning every last dish. I had to stand in the kitchen, attempting to "help," hard to do when someone else has taken over the sink, while listening to my other guests' gales of laughter in the living room.

Really, I can clean the kitchen anytime, but the reason I have guests over is to enjoy their company. I don't feel I can abandon one of my guests to scrub away in the kitchen while I go sit with the others and enjoy the reason I invited them over in the first place.

Last night my feet were hurting from a full day of work, and by the time I was finally able to go sit with my other guests, they were getting ready to leave. And that's to say nothing of the fact that my guest had cleaned things "wrong," according to my way of doing things.

How does one convince a dinner guest that one would really rather that they leave the dishes and come join the party?

Gentle Reader: "No, no, you are so kind, but I forbid it. Please go enjoy the other guests, as I plan to do. I promise you that if there are still dishes left in the sink tomorrow, you can come back and clean them then."

And then Miss Manners suggests you close the kitchen door, throw yourself in front of it or put up the doggy-proof gate for added emphasis.

Dear Miss Manners: I often do the evening kitchen clearing and dishwashing for our household, and I do a thorough job. While working at the sink, I often wish to spit into the drain, but hesitate, wondering if it is appropriate. When I do spit, I am careful and it goes directly into the drain, so it doesn't contaminate the sink at all.

I'm uncomfortable, though. Could you please comment on the etiquette of this action?

Gentle Reader: Human saliva and kitchen cleaning should never meet, especially at the same sink, however undetectable you think it may be. And it is only a matter of time before you are caught and never trusted to do the dishes again. Miss Manners suggests that you continue rightfully hesitating until you are safely in the bathroom, behind firmly closed and locked doors and with the water running loudly.

