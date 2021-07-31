Miss Manners: Don't be pressured into living together

Dear Miss Manners: I am a 33-year old woman who, after many years of education, has recently settled into a great career. Having succeeded in the professional realm, I am now open to meeting the right person for a life partner.

I have no trouble finding dates. However, I have a recurring problem that rears its head when things go beyond dating and into relationship territory.

The source of the problem is that nowadays, it seems that a prerequisite to marriage is an extended period of cohabitation. I do not believe in this. I simply do not wish to share my life with someone unless, well, I know that I wish to share my life with them.

However, when I tell this to interested gentlemen, they tell me that they could never really know someone without a period of cohabitation, and since I am not religious, I do not have a real reason to be against it.

My reply to this, besides listing alternative ways of getting to know each other, is to cite statistics about the relative lack of success of marriages arising from cohabitation. This is often met with a statement like, “Statistics can be twisted however one wishes.”