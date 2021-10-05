Miss Manners: Don't make a scene when leaving early

Dear Miss Manners: At a party with many friends and acquaintances, if you need to leave some two hours early, and have mentioned it to a few people, must you go up to everyone and say goodbye? Or only to the hosts, after thanking them?
Gentle Reader: Conspicuous leave-taking tends to break up a party, and should therefore be reserved for an hour when that would be a favor to the host. In that case, a hearty, “Goodness! I didn’t realize how late it is!” (the “goodness” is optional) can be useful in encouraging an exodus.
Yours is the opposite situation, for which you presumably have a good excuse, which you would have told your host when you accepted. If everyone looks up as you move toward the door, you murmur apologetically, “I have to perform surgery in the morning” and, if necessary, “Oh, please don’t get up,” before apologizing again to the host when you offer your thanks.
Dear Miss Manners: A friend was out doing some grocery shopping, and in the checkout line, she became involved in some rather friendly and captivating banter with the young man in line behind her.
This was a “bag your own” store, and while she was gathering her items, she accidentally grabbed his can of tomato paste. I know, it likely cost a dollar or less, but he paid for it, and she really feels horrible.
I can relate to that sense of responsibility. What does one do in a situation like this?
Gentle Reader: Have nightmares. Meanwhile, the rightful owner of the tomato paste probably spent five minutes thinking, “I could have sworn I got tomato paste” and then just bought more. Or showed the receipt at the store, where they might have given him another can.
To an upstanding person such as your friend (or, for that matter, Miss Manners), that would make no difference. Unless the victim can be identified, perhaps by the cashier, the only comfort would be to donate food to a charity.
Send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, dearmissmanners@gmail.com; or to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
