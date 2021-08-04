Miss Manners: Don't stick your nose in acquaintance's divorce

Dear Miss Manners: I was shocked and saddened to learn that an old friend of mine had gotten divorced last year after some 40 years of marriage. I understand that it was not her choice.

She and her husband apparently chose to keep the divorce very private, assisted by the pandemic lockdown, and most people are only now hearing the news.

She is my age (mid-60s), and we have known each other since the early 1980s, when we were both young moms starting our careers. We are both in the same profession, have served on boards together, belong to many of the same organizations, and our children even went to preschool together many moons ago. Although we have never been super-close “girlfriends,” we have a very warm relationship, we are always pleased to see one another, enjoy sitting together at club meetings, and generally appreciate catching up on each other’s lives, despite going long periods of time without contact.

Is there any appropriate way for me to acknowledge the news of her divorce? I feel an urge to send a “thinking of you” note, but I am afraid that might seem intrusive.