Miss Manners: Dream job comes with not-so-dreamy work neighbor

Dear Miss Manners: I started a new job about a year ago, in a position that I’ve long hoped for and finally achieved. The issue I am experiencing is with a co-worker whose desk is near mine.

On top of frequent pacing, he talks to himself constantly, and it’s usually of a complaining nature. He also exclaims “God!” rather often.

While eating at his desk, he smacks his lips as he critiques the food to himself.

I’ve tried asking “Excuse me?” to let him know he’s thinking out loud, but the hint doesn’t seem to hit home.

The use of a radio to drown out some of the comments has helped a bit, but I can’t play it too loudly, especially when needing to answer the phone.

Other than the annoying habits, he’s actually nice. Any suggestions?

Gentle Reader: It is endlessly confusing to Miss Manners that people who talk to themselves feel they are justified in being offended when another person responds.

It seems to her that that is how communication works, and fair warning should be given if it is going to go otherwise.

She therefore suggests that you say, “I am afraid that it’s difficult to focus on clients when you are speaking out loud to yourself. Perhaps you can take your conversation to another room?”