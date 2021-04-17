Miss Manners: Embarrassing moment just got more embarrassing

Dear Miss Manners: Watching “Downton Abbey,” I wondered if you would comment on the historical etiquette of inviting a visitor who has an undesirable valet.

Suppose you are the host in a great house of 1920s England. One of your friends has a valet who has committed an unspeakable crime against one of your maids, but she does not wish to pursue it through the police. Naturally you want your maid to be safe and feel comfortable, and not have to see this valet across the table in the servants’ hall.

Can you, in good manners, invite your friend to stay, but specify that he must leave his valet behind? Let us assume that your household is amply provided with footmen, one of whom would be available to help your friend dress while he is visiting. Or must you include the valet of anyone you wish to invite? Is it like inviting the spouse of the person you really want to see?

Alternatively, can you instruct the valet to take his meals in his room and not the servants’ hall? Or is the only way out to give the maid the days of the visit off, with pay?