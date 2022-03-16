Miss Manners: Ex throws parties, then splits the bill

Dear Miss Manners: I have been divorced for 14 years and maintain an excellent relationship with my ex-wife. I have spent Thanksgiving at her home more than once, and she occasionally attends Christmas dinner at my home.

We have a daughter in her late 20s who is expecting her first child. She has given me a heads-up that her mother is going to ask me to pitch in for the baby shower that she is hosting next month. We are both quite successful, and she does not need the help.

This has been a pattern since our divorce: She decides to spend money on our daughter, tells her about the plans and then asks me to split the cost. I fear looking like the bad guy if I say no, but I am a little tired of my ex continuing to dictate how I spend money.

Gentle Reader: The word you are looking for is "no" — or, as Miss Manners has never understood why people expect satisfaction from being rude to an ex, "Thank you, but I have my own plans about what to do. Can you believe we are going to be grandparents?!" (The second half is to be delivered in your best "Look, a squirrel!" voice.)