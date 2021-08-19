Miss Manners: Expressing sympathy for a colleague's loss

Dear Miss Manners: Is it OK to send a sympathy card to someone at the office? How do you acknowledge the passing of a co-worker’s loved one? Or do you at all?

I heard from a friend that a former co-worker’s mom passed, and I sent a card to her at the office. It’s a very small, family-like organization and I didn’t think much about it.

Then, a current co-worker’s sister died, and I wasn’t sure what to do. We live in different states and he wasn’t in the office anyway. I had his home address from the staff directory, but that seemed creepy. I ended up offering condolences at the end of an email when he returned to work. I’m cringing thinking about it. Are any of these things OK?

Gentle Reader: How to acknowledge the death of someone who is important to a co-worker is an easy question to answer: Write a letter.

The purpose of such communications is to acknowledge the significance of the person’s loss, to demonstrate sympathy and to express a desire to ease their burden.