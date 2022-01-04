Miss Manners: Expressing sympathy need not be complicated

Dear Miss Manners: When my son (now a young adult) was a young teenager, he met a very prominent musician. He was quite kind to my son, and inadvertently helped set his path to being a professional musician. My son wrote to him shortly after the meeting, thanking him for his time and kind words.

The musician has now died, and I want to send a condolence note to his widow, who had helped arrange the long-ago meeting, to express my sadness at his death and to thank her for the consideration they both gave to a young person to whom they owed nothing and from whom they could gain nothing. What they did was charming, gracious and generous, and we have not forgotten it in all these years.

I’m wondering about the appropriateness of using black-bordered stationery for the note. I have read that the border denotes the writer’s, not the recipient’s, mourning. Is it appropriate to use it in this instance, since I am sorry that the musician has died?

Obviously, I am not a primary mourner, since I was not a family member or close friend, but I want to be respectful. I am not sure if black-bordered stationery is over the top in this case.