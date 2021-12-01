Miss Manners: First five callers win a seat at dinner

Dear Miss Manners: During the pandemic, with restaurants limiting the number of patrons at one table, my friend would often send dinner invites to eight friends, stating that only six could be seated, so the first five people to answer "yes" could go.

I always declined, as my going would have left someone else out. Is it acceptable behavior to have this lottery system for dinner?

Gentle Reader: No, not for a dinner gathering. But it might be overlooked in the case of the most casual get-togethers among intimates, a classification that includes, "Who wants to go out for ice cream?" and "This day is never going to end. Time for a coffee?"

Dear Miss Manners: My son has been married to a woman for almost seven years, and together they have three daughters. For the first two years, during the holidays, I sent my daughter-in-law's parents a small but nice gift basket, along with a warm note wishing them a wonderful holiday and thanking them for "co-grandparenting our granddaughters." I never received a "thank you" or any sort of acknowledgment from them.