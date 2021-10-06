Miss Manners: First rule of bunco: do not ask about vaccines

Dear Miss Manners: Is there a polite way to tell a new co-worker that you do not want them to use a microwave that you personally bought?

There is a communal microwave in our teachers’ lounge that anyone is welcome to use. I work in an area that is separate from the main building, so I bought a microwave.

Simply put, she is loud, obnoxious and talks incessantly. I gave her my old microwave when I got the new one so I wouldn’t have to deal with her, but it stopped working a couple of days ago. She has already asked to use mine; I fear this will become a few-times-a-day habit.

She could well afford to buy her own small microwave, or she could use the one in the main building. How do I stop this situation?

Gentle Reader: Although there is technically nothing rude about refusing use of your personal microwave, Miss Manners agrees that it will have to be delivered with care if it is not to become a point of contention.

If you surprise your co-worker by both apologizing to her and insulting yourself, it will give you time for a quick getaway: “I’m so sorry, but I’m weirdly fussy about my microwave, which is why I bought my own so I don’t have to use the communal one.”

