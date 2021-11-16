Miss Manners: Fourth wedding can be as fancy as bride wishes

Dear Miss Manners: What is the protocol on fourth weddings?

A friend who is going to have her fourth wedding wants all the hoopla (white gown, tiara, bridesmaids, showers). I feel the wedding should be more reserved: nice dress, flowers and an informal reception.

I don't want her to be the "talk of the town" in a sarcastic way. I want her to have a nice wedding, but am I wrong that the wedding should be a little more reserved?

Gentle Reader: You have every reason to believe that Miss Manners will not just support your view but faint away from the vulgarity of your friend's plans.

She is sorry to disappoint you. And please allow her to explain this particular lapse of intolerance.

The white wedding dress has a long and not-entirely-pure history. It is all the fault of Queen Victoria. Before she chose a white wedding dress, in contrast to the usual royal habit of displaying silver or gold, there was no wedding uniform. Brides dressed up for their weddings in any colors they chose. And because the queen, who had endured omnipresent chaperonage by her mother, was presumed to be virginal, the color came to be considered symbolic of bodily purity.