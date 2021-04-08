Miss Manners: Friend might be lying, but you were definitely rude

As a result, we are no longer friends. A part of me feels relieved that I learned about her deception. But another part of me feels bad that I may have worsened some deep insecurities she might be dealing with.

Should I apologize? Should I just go on with my life? What should I do?

Gentle Reader: Your expectation that your friend, when called, no matter how kindly, a liar, would come clean was unrealistic. She was offended, as Miss Manners could have told you she would be.

This would have been so even if, as you believe, her untruth was clear and indefensible. And can we be so sure that that was the case?

Even if government records were always accurate, there could be any number of circumstances of which you are not aware. Your friend could have registered in another state, for example. In other words, she may not have been Lying in a capital-letter sense, or even in any sense.

It was neither friendly nor gracious to be absolutely confident in your own diagnosis. It also served no obvious purpose. Miss Manners discounts “revealing the truth” if only because your approach did not do that: Your friend’s angry response is not a confirmation of guilt.

Apologize. Your penance will be having to listen to your friend’s explanation, even if it unintentionally seems to confirm her guilt.

