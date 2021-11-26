Miss Manners: Friend snoops, finds unused gifts

In the future, must we serve alcohol? If we don't plan to serve alcohol at a party, what is the best way to convey that to our guests beforehand? I don't mind serving alcohol, and I don't mind others drinking around me, but I think it's best not to keep any alcohol in the house.

If we do serve alcohol at a party, would it be rude to ask a guest to take away any leftovers? I suppose we could dispose of it down the drain, but what a waste for those poor grapes to have died in vain, particularly if the bottle was not opened. And if a guest brings alcohol as a gift, what is the most polite way to handle it?

Gentle Reader: Serve it to them. Here is an exception to Miss Manners' rule that guests should not bring food or drink when they are about to be served food or drink. You should not solicit it, but when the inevitable question of "What can we bring?" comes up, you may respond, "Thank you. We should have everything, but Murray and I don't drink alcohol anymore, so if there's something special you would like, we can either get it for you or it would be lovely for you to bring it."

Then they will have been forewarned when you pack it up for them at the end of the night.

