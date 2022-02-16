Miss Manners: Friends' behavior causes rift in friendship

Dear Miss Manners: A friend wrote to express her hurt and puzzlement when we neglected to call and visit her while seeing other friends and relations in her state. She demanded to know how this could have happened.

Some background: For the past few years, we have been reluctant to spend time alone with this couple. In a larger group it is OK, but they tend to treat us (and everyone else) as though we had just fallen from the turnip truck. We are subjected to lectures on all manner of things about which they believe themselves to be experts.

After our trip, I explained that we could not fit them into our busy schedule this time. She seemed to accept that, but then went on to reveal that what she really wanted to know was whether something had upset us and caused us to rethink our longtime friendship.

I am unsure how to respond to the question, or whether to leave it to fester. Is there a polite way to get out of this dilemma?

Gentle Reader: You have been doing the polite thing, which is to have limited availability, so that you are not driven to confess that you are tired of your friends’ insulting demeanor. Keep at it.