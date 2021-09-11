Miss Manners: Friends don't keep movie snacks to themselves

Dear Miss Manners: I am a 63-year-old woman, and I met a friend, another 63-year-old woman, through a Bible study group four years ago. A week ago, we went to a movie theater. She brought out snacks and a drink for herself, and proceeded to eat and drink in front of me.

I would have never done that; I would have brought her a drink and snacks. I had picked her up and driven to the theater. When we went to the beach last summer, I stopped and bought her a sandwich and snacks, as she was driving.

Pre-pandemic, she and her husband and daughter would go away for vacations, sometimes one week, sometimes two weeks. I would feed her cat twice a day and water the yard. She offered me $20/day and I declined, saying that friends do not take money from friends. I never was paid for taking care of her cat and yard, but one time she took me out to lunch as a thank-you, and one time she gave me a pair of gardening gloves.

When her father-in-law passed away less than a year ago, I took over a pie. I had never met her father-in-law, and only have met her husband a few times.

So, with this long explanation above, my question is: What do you think of my “friend” bringing her own snack to a movie theater and eating in front of me? Am I making much ado about nothing?