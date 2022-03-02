Miss Manners: Friends invite extra people, and pets, to stay with us

Dear Miss Manners: My wife and I moved to a small town along the coast. Our three-bedroom, two-bath home can comfortably accommodate a total of about eight people, including us.

Here is the rub: We have some close friends who occasionally come to visit with their preteen children. On one previous visit, they announced at dinner that a close friend of theirs would be “dropping by” the following day. Since their friend would have to drive several hours to get here, and there are no hotels within a few miles of our home, I was skeptical about her “dropping by.” But I did not make an issue of it, since our friends’ visits make my wife happy.

The following morning, their friend showed up with her two children, her older sister and her dog in tow. It was obvious they intended to stay with us.

When everyone left at the end of the three-day weekend, my wife and I sat down and had a long discussion about what had happened and what we would do about it. We agreed that our friends took advantage of our hospitality without asking us, and we resolved to change the visiting rules.