Miss Manners: Friend's T-shirt uniform causes embarrassment

Dear Miss Manners: I have spent a lot of time in England and France, and I note that in both countries, people use both a knife and fork while eating most foods, holding the fork in the left hand with tines pointed downward and the knife in the right, cutting the food and then spearing it and transferring it on the fork to one's mouth.

In Europe, there is none of this business of cutting the meat into a bite-sized piece, then transferring the fork from left hand to right before moving meat to mouth, which is how I was taught to eat “correctly” while growing up.

I find the European practice much more, well, practical, and have adopted it. Am I behaving rudely now in my own country? Do you know why our American practice was instituted?

Gentle Reader: Yes, and Miss Manners apologizes to those who have heard her explain this many times before.

The American style of eating was not “instituted” in the way you imagine. It was brought to this country by Europeans, as the standard practice in Europe in the 18th century.

The use of the fork came late there, and Europeans were used to eating with their hands, a spoon or a hunting knife, for which the right hand was employed. So when they began to use forks, those were also in the right hand when eating, although not when a knife was also employed. Thus the transfer method.

Yes, things have sped up in Europe, and if you want to get your food in faster, that is a way to do it. Civilized American dining, however, retains the older method.

