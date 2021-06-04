Miss Manners: Generous girlfriend not welcomed by family

Dear Miss Manners: My girlfriend has done a lot for my family and me, but my family shows little enthusiasm for her. How can I get them to appreciate her more and to reciprocate what she has done? I live in fear of them attacking her or being cynical about romance itself.

She has helped me get a job, gotten me a raise, written letters to my family, gotten me a huge discount on rent, given my family free food, etc.

Gentle Reader: Your girlfriend seems to have an inordinate amount of influence over your career and financial status. Miss Manners is further struggling to see how many of these attributes could be reciprocated by your family, or how you made the leap to the possibility of them attacking her.

Is it possible that your family is (perhaps unfairly) reacting negatively based on past patterns, relationships or behavior? A solution might be this: “Kelsey is really trying to get to know you, and she is important to me. Please treat her kindly. I would like her to be around for a while.”

The subtle implication, that the family might be responsible for the fact that previous partners are no longer in the picture, will likely not be lost on them. Perhaps it will shame them into more gracious behavior.