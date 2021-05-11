Miss Manners: Graduates can celebrate without their parents' friends

Dear Miss Manners: I keep receiving high school, and even college, graduation invitations from the parents instead of the graduate. I always thought they should come from the graduate. What do you say?

Gentle Reader: That new graduates ought to be able to have their own parties with their classmates and friends without being shown off to the parental circle.

That declaration should antagonize a great many parents who will carry on about how proud they are of their offspring. As well they should be. Miss Manners would think it enough to tell their friends, rather than to summon them.

Dear Miss Manners: Prior to the pandemic, we socialized a great deal with various neighbors, inviting them into our home for cocktails or meals. All of that stopped a year ago.

However, my spouse and I have now been vaccinated for COVID, and I know that some of our neighbors have been, too. We would like to entertain again, limiting it to one or two other couples at most.

Of course, when one says "vaccinated," that can mean different things: One spouse has been vaccinated, one hasn't; one or both have just started the process; both spouses have been vaccinated and enough time has passed that it is as effective as it will be, etc.