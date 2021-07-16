Miss Manners: Hate 'hey there'? Get over it

Dear Miss Manners: I want to address the greeting of “Hi there/Hey there” that people often say to me.

I am not a location, and I truly prefer that people call me by my name, if they know it. If they don’t, I’d prefer if they just said “Hi.”

I have thought about telling them in a polite way what I prefer, but there is more to deal with in life than this particular pet peeve. Am I being too persnickety?

Gentle Reader: Yes. True, you are not a location, but Miss Manners is hesitant to point out that you are, in fact, there.

Logic is probably not the issue here. You are a “you,” but you probably would not like “Hey, you” any better.

Miss Manners suspects that it is really the tone with which this is said, not the greeting itself, that is proving irksome. As you point out, there are far more egregious things you could be called, and this one is probably not worth the fight, as it is likely that if they do not know your name, you will not be seeing them again. Or that they will learn it if you do.