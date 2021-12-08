Miss Manners: Heading off nosy, inane questions

A businessperson on public transit might get: "You dress nice, so why do you take the bus? ... Yeah, but wouldn't you get there faster if you drove? ... Do you even own a car? ... So why do you have a car, but not drive it to work?"

When one desires to end this completely inane, pointless line of questioning and finally, with total courtesy and lack of any indication of a rude attitude, says, "May I ask why you're asking me about this?," the response is invariably a defensive outburst of, "I'm just curious. You don't have to make a big deal out of it. Can’t you just answer a simple question?"

Someone would have a hard time convincing me that they are concerned about my health or safety when asking me "why I have such long hair if I don't wear it loose."

Why don't they ask themselves, "Am I just being nosy?"

Gentle Reader: Miss Manners offers you two solutions. One: Minimize the amount of time you waste by shivering, smiling, saying "Thank you, you're so right" and running back inside.

The other option wastes more time, but perhaps produces some heat in the form of revenge: Stop, approach the speaker, looking as cold as you possibly can, and ask what it was they said. When their question or advice is repeated, nod and say, "Yes, I only intended to be out for a moment." The longer you can prolong the conversation, the more uncomfortable you will be, but so will your would-be adviser.

