Miss Manners: Help! Some people use social media differently than I do

Dear Miss Manners: My neighbor, whom I have known for a few years, called to offer me a ticket she had purchased to an event that she could no longer attend due to a conflict in her schedule. I gladly accepted and was looking forward to attending. I asked her if she wanted me to reimburse her, and she said no, that she was giving it to me.

On the day of the event, she called to tell me she would be keeping her ticket, as her conflict had been resolved. She kept saying that she was sorry for the confusion, but as she was now able to attend, she was keeping her ticket.

I just told her to enjoy herself and that I understood, and got off the phone. Personally, I am not feeling good about the turn of events. It has left a bad taste in my mouth.

Gentle Reader: Understandably. Giving a gift and then demanding it back requires a great deal of apology, as it ought not to have been done.

And your neighbor did not even do that. She apologized for nonexistent confusion, implying, with neither grace nor truth, that there was shared blame. Although Miss Manners is not one to pick fights, she will not be volunteering to look after this neighbor's plants or collect her mail anytime soon.