Miss Manners: Holding out for a promotion that might never come

Dear Miss Manners: I have always had a rather distant and formal relationship with my grandparents. I visit them often, just out of a sense of familial obligation. These visits are solemn affairs with stern attention to my manners and no attempt at an emotional bond.

When I was a senior in high school, my mother told me that my grandparents would be paying for my undergraduate tuition expenses. I thanked them in person the next time I saw them. I went on to earn my bachelor’s degree, which opened the door to career success and financial stability, the latter of which I did not experience in my childhood.

As I have progressed into my 30s, I have witnessed how student debt can take a serious mental and physical toll on my peers. I have come to realize how incredibly fortunate I am to have emerged into adulthood debt-free. I have also become aware of the strict frugality my grandparents practiced in order to save such a large sum.

What should I do to thank them appropriately for this priceless gift, after nearly 10 years? They are not openly sentimental and I don’t wish to offend them by discussing money. How should I express the depth of my gratitude while I still have the opportunity?