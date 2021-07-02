Miss Manners: Hollering husband needs more considerate approach

We were all masked and distanced, so my view was from way back. At the end of the service, before I had a chance to get a closer look at all the flowers, the arrangement we purchased was mysteriously gone.

My husband told me that my sister-in-law’s widower told people they could take the flowers. I don’t know if someone asked about taking them, or if he made an announcement that they could do so.

I think it is very tacky to take flowers from a funeral. I’m just thankful that my husband was able to see all of the arrangements early, and noticed that my workplace sent flowers, so I knew to express my appreciation to them.

Apparently, this is not a new phenomenon. I recall when my grandmother died, my mother was very upset that my niece swooped down and took all of the flowers from the service. I had thought it was an isolated incident by bad actors.

Gentle Reader: If the flowers are offered, it is not impolite for guests to accept. The presumption is that they are better off giving enjoyment to others than wilting at the funeral home.

But you are correct that they should not be absconded with sans permission. And even with permission, Miss Manners adds, a reasonable amount of time, say, the length of the funeral, should pass before the offer is acted upon.