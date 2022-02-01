Miss Manners: Host miffed over guest's plans for leftovers

Gentle Reader: Yes, it exists as a euphemism. Apparently, you would feel better knowing that the lady planned to eat it herself, which may well have been the case.

That is the understanding at restaurants, where the food has been bought by the customer.

But after the holiday season, where fighting over leftovers seems to have become a major social sport, Miss Manners refuses to continue with issues concerning food left on individual plates. Please consider that having specifically given this food to your guest, you have no further interest in its destination.

Dear Miss Manners: My husband and I are moving to a small, charming city very popular with tourists. In the past, we have hosted guests in our small condo there, and we expect to continuing welcoming visitors to our slightly larger home. As we will now be locals, I plan to get involved in organizations and activities.