Miss Manners: Hosts keep using the worst day of my life as an icebreaker

Dear Miss Manners: I have a problem that was once unique, but more people these days are unfortunately facing it. I’m a retired teacher who spent my whole career at a school that is internationally famous for a mass shooting that happened before I retired. It is a horribly painful part of my life.

At a wedding last night, I went through something that has happened more times than I can count: The hostess introduced me to a guest by saying, “This is (my name). She used to teach at (school’s name).”

The new acquaintance said, “Where were you when the shooting happened?”

I said, “In the building, but that’s not a pleasant conversation for a wedding,” and tried to change the subject. He followed up by asking about how I felt about another shooting involving elementary students.

Trust me: Nobody wants to know how I feel about that.I said, “Oh, that’s not really a good conversation for a wedding, either.”

He got huffy and said, “You knew I had to ask.”

This has happened at holiday parties, showers, all kinds of places. It’s like all of my friends and acquaintances think this is a great way to start conversations between me and their other friends. It’s not.

Do I talk to everyone whose invitations I accept and ask not to be introduced this way? How do I get people not to ask, and certainly not to keep pushing? It has ruined entire occasions for me that should have been happy.

Gentle Reader: Your problem is indeed those tasteless hosts. When introducing guests, it is helpful to provide a conversation starter, but only if the guest wants to have that conversation.

Aside from choosing more sensitive friends, you must stop such announcements by saying firmly, “That is not something I care to discuss.” Or, in today’s parlance, Miss Manners might resort to “I don’t think you want to trigger that memory.”