Miss Manners: Hosts keep using the worst day of my life as an icebreaker

Dear Miss Manners: I have a problem that was once unique, but more people these days are unfortunately facing it. I’m a retired teacher who spent my whole career at a school that is internationally famous for a mass shooting that happened before I retired. It is a horribly painful part of my life.
At a wedding last night, I went through something that has happened more times than I can count: The hostess introduced me to a guest by saying, “This is (my name). She used to teach at (school’s name).”
The new acquaintance said, “Where were you when the shooting happened?”
I said, “In the building, but that’s not a pleasant conversation for a wedding,” and tried to change the subject. He followed up by asking about how I felt about another shooting involving elementary students.
Trust me: Nobody wants to know how I feel about that.I said, “Oh, that’s not really a good conversation for a wedding, either.”
People are also reading…
He got huffy and said, “You knew I had to ask.”
This has happened at holiday parties, showers, all kinds of places. It’s like all of my friends and acquaintances think this is a great way to start conversations between me and their other friends. It’s not.
Do I talk to everyone whose invitations I accept and ask not to be introduced this way? How do I get people not to ask, and certainly not to keep pushing? It has ruined entire occasions for me that should have been happy.
Gentle Reader: Your problem is indeed those tasteless hosts. When introducing guests, it is helpful to provide a conversation starter, but only if the guest wants to have that conversation.
Aside from choosing more sensitive friends, you must stop such announcements by saying firmly, “That is not something I care to discuss.” Or, in today’s parlance, Miss Manners might resort to “I don’t think you want to trigger that memory.”
Send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, dearmissmanners@gmail.com; or through postal mail to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106