Miss Manners: If he couldn't pay for dinner, he shouldn't have offered

Offering to pay for the meal means something, and not because it involves money, but because it is a way of showing hospitality. If your friend did not intend to do that, then he should have kept silent. Certainly he should not expect you to have inferred his insincere intent. If he wants to reciprocate your generosity, he can do so at less cost, perhaps by inviting you to some other activity.

If you do not want to burden him with this expense, then offer to pay for it, to split the cost or to go to a less expensive establishment. But don’t give him credit for something he was not prepared to do, or feel bad for taking him at his word.

Dear Miss Manners: My daughter’s father and I split when she was just over a year old and have had almost no contact over the last 30 years. He and his family, whom I have never met, will be here for her wedding. There are no planned activities other than the ceremony, mostly due to COVID. What can I do to make the wedding a bit less awkward?

Gentle Reader: Although you will not often hear her say this, Miss Manners hopes that on this day, you will defer to the bride. That means suspending your feelings about your ex and, if not being effusive with him — likely too much to ask — then striving for something more than merely civil.

