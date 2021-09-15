Miss Manners: Ignore 'no gifts' request, but don't bring it to the party

Dear Miss Manners: When my significant other of almost 20 years and I married, my second marriage, his third, we did not want any big celebrations. Therefore, we eloped alone while we were on vacation. We were very happy with the small ceremony and telling our families and friends when we returned, and everyone was very happy for us.

Now we have received a monetary gift from a dear relative congratulating us on our nuptials. While I am extremely grateful, I do not feel it was necessary, especially since we did not provide a party or celebration for others to receive dinner and drinks. The sender of the gift is not in a good financial situation, whereas we are doing OK.

How do I return the gift without insulting the giver? We very much appreciate the kindness, but feel awkward accepting it. Do I just keep it and send a thank-you note for fear of insulting the gift-giver, or is it OK to return it? And if I return it, how do I do so with tact?