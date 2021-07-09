Miss Manners: I'm not like a regular MIL; I'm a cool MIL

Beware, however, of bombarding him with more than the occasional, “How am I doing? Are we OK?” lest you create an entirely new, and possibly worse, source of irritation.

Dear Miss Manners: I have often found that in workplaces, people make harsh criticisms about others, whether they are working hard enough, what their motives are or that they are making errors.

I talk to people, so I often know the background in these situations. So I gently say, “They are working really hard; the reason for doing it that way is that their profession requires it,” etc. Or, “Everyone has a reason for what they do, so why don’t you talk to them?”

I am a bit on the sensitive side, and the culture of negative talk brings me down. Standing up for other people often results in better working relationships between others, but at the same time, I also get the distinct feeling it does me no favors. Do you have any suggestions for how to handle this?

It happens in social situations too, and I don’t appreciate people complaining to me, in public, about people I have had a completely different experience with. I dislike this both for the recipient’s sake, and also because I would be horrified if people thought I agreed with such comments.