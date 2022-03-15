Miss Manners: Interrupting as politely as possible

Suppose you smile and hold up a hand, unless you are on the telephone, in which case you can make a note on the telephone pad, saying, “Remind me to tell you about the time I also went bear hunting.” If you are urged to tell that story immediately, you must reply, “No, no, I want to hear what you were saying first.”

Dear Miss Manners: I left my sunglasses at a very good friend’s home, and she set them aside for me. Several months later, when we saw each other again, she went to retrieve them for me and they were gone.

She’s looked everywhere, and has asked anyone who has been in her home, but turned up empty-handed. Should she offer to replace them? I am a little bothered that she hasn’t.

Gentle Reader: As Miss Manners notices that you and your friend are both careless, and you were careless first, it would be kind of you to treat this with some sympathy. You were the first one to lose those glasses, so it hardly befits you to charge her for having done the same. The most you can do is occasionally ask her to take another look.

