Miss Manners: Invite everybody to the baby shower

Dear Miss Manners: I know that married couples are always supposed to be invited as a pair, the exception being when there’s a single-gender event like a bachelor party or bridal shower. However, what is the rule for inviting a same-sex partner when the spouse would usually be left out?

Hypothetical: I’m planning a women-only baby shower. The mother-to-be gives me a list of her close friends and relatives to invite. On the list is Aunt Abby (blood relative), who is married to Aunt Sal. Aunt Sal and the mother-to-be are not close.

If Aunt Sal were instead Uncle Sal, he would not expect to be invited because it’s a women-only party. But is it rude to invite Aunt Sal when no one else gets a plus-one?

Gentle Reader: The idea that only women might be interested in celebrating a birth is one steeped in sexist tradition, and yet the custom prevails. Perhaps because most women are too polite to point out that “Guess what’s in the diaper?” is gross, and watching someone open presents is not entertainment.

However, if you insist on doing it, then you do not get to make up new rules because it suits another outdated expectation: that a woman would be married to a man.