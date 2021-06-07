Miss Manners: 'Is this a good time?' Can now be asked via text

Dear Miss Manners: I was taught that at the beginning of any phone call I make, it is polite to ask whether or not my friend is busy. I always ask, “Are you busy now?” or, “Do you have time to talk?”

However, many people who call launch directly into conversation without asking. It seemed to happen even more during the pandemic, when many of us were lonely and wanted to talk with a friend.

I realize I can simply interrupt the caller, and have done so on a few occasions. I would just like to be given the courtesy of being asked.

Gentle Reader: Technology has changed the experience of telephoning and being telephoned, much for the better. But Miss Manners notes that it has overtaken the need for some of the old courtesies.

Once, the ring of the telephone was considered an imperative summons. It was rude to demand attention without regard to the convenience of the person being called. But as one didn’t know who was calling, it was considered best not to take a chance on missing something important.